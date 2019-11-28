Last Friday's letter to the editor “Abortion ignores the right to life” claims that those who identify as “pro-life” are truly safeguarding the Constitution by protecting the right to life. The letter states those who support abortion rights should be deemed the “anti-life” group.
About 75% of Republicans identify as pro-life. They support a political party that actively works against programs that address a living wage, affordable or free day care, affordable housing, food assistance, free breakfast and lunch for school children, affordable or free prenatal care for low-income women, universal pre-kindergarten, clean air and water, affordable or free medical care for low-income individuals, universal health care and climate change -- just to name a few.
This is the party that implemented the savage family separation program at the border and still keeps children in cages.
In America, 2.5 million children are homeless. About 100,000 children are up for adoption, and about 400,000 are in the foster care system.
Pro-lifers seem to exhibit little interest in the welfare of born children. Perhaps a more appropriate term for the pro-life movement would be the "forced the birth" movement.
Dianne Haskins, Mount Horeb