GOP policies make socialism attractive -- Max Blaska

I hate Marxist thought. But Marxism wouldn’t have taken hold in Russia if not for the abuses of the czar. Marxism wouldn’t have taken hold in Cuba if not for the abuses of the dictator Fulgencio Batista.
I remember the good old days of the late 1980s and 1990s. Yes, we had socialists. But they were cranks at the farmers' market trying to sell their newspapers. Why was socialism on the fringe? Because we had common-sense economic policies that protected the most vulnerable, and corporations were still making a profit.
But with more tax cuts for the wealthy and little increase in the minimum wage, the income inequality gap is the worst it has been since the Gilded Age. If you want to make socialism and Marxism go back to the fringes, more right-wing economic policies are not the answer. In fact, they would make socialism much more a viable option.
We should get rid of the tax cuts for the wealthy, rebuild the social safety net, and return to the responsible taxation and regulations of earlier years. That is how we prevent the scourge of socialism.
Are Republicans wise enough to do this? Or will their intransigence actually cause their fears of communism to fully manifest?
I hope and pray Republicans will go back to their common-sense roots.
Max Blaska, Madison