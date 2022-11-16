 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP policies led to current inflation -- Allegra Zick

Let's face reality. Inflation is not the creation of President Joe Biden or the Democrat. Rather it is the result of Republican policies over several years.

Main contributors included: uncontrolled corporate greed and profiting, low taxes on the wealthy, allowing tax avoidance and opposing minimum tax increases while allowing CEOs to collect incomes 300 times that of average workers. Corporate greed of oil companies, pharmaceuticals, and inadequate food supplies contribute to the problem. A growing inequality is also a factor.

Republicans need to become more democratic.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

