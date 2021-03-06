GOP policies are as bad as ever -- Herbert Lewis

In his column in Thursday's State Journal, "A lot of Trump supporters want someone else to carry banner into 2024," Marc Thiessen claims Trump supporters approve of his policies but might be wary of him as the candidate in 2024.
Basically, those policies are the same Republican ones as always: the lowest taxes possible for their super-rich supporters, and little regulation of their ability to pollute our country and our planet. They also want to ignore worker safety and ensure no limits on the profits of their backers.
For the ordinary folks for whom these principles are useless or harmful, Republicans offer the right to own and carry guns without restriction, and they want an absolute ban on abortions -- and increasingly birth control. (They also have insisted on the right to go without masks and endanger themselves and everyone else during the pandemic.)
The Republican Party will have no trouble finding lots of candidates to carry the same banner in the next election.
Herbert Lewis, Madison