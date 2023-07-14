One of the state of Wisconsin’s greatest assets is the University of Wisconsin System. But for more than a decade, dating back to Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, GOP legislators have been engaged in a financial battle with the UW System. They have consistently threatened politically motivated budget cuts to the System if it doesn’t kowtow to a variety of GOP “culture war” issues.

The latest example of this tactic is the threat from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, that the Legislature will cut UW funds "unless they work with us to eliminate all this racial preferences and all the things that are rampant on college campuses"

At issue is $32 million in funding related to the UW System’s diversity, equality and inclusion programs. God forbid a public university system strive for equity and inclusion for its students and staff. And as far as his concerns over “all these racial preferences,” it sounds like so many GOP issues these days where they claim to be victimized by something or someone.

If they took a step back and looked at the UW System objectively, they would see that what is “rampant on college campuses” is world-class training of the future professionals needed to move Wisconsin forward.

But that doesn’t fit the GOP’s current political rhetoric.

Bob Vetter, Madison