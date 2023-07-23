GOP platform must acknowledge nature

The most recent version of the Wisconsin Republican Party platform (drafted in 2022) scarcely mentions our environment on earth.

The platform does mention firearms. There is no mention of water, forest, land, wilderness, climate, food nor pollution. Apparently, only firearms are noteworthy features of our physical world.

Article IX of the Wisconsin Constitution declares that all navigable waters are “common highways and forever free“ and held in trust by the state, as interpreted by court decisions.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Public Trust Doctrine applies to any waterway on which it is possible to float a canoe or small watercraft at some time during the year. The Public Trust Doctrine protects the people of Wisconsin’s rights to transportation on waterways, protection of water quality and aquatic habitat, and recreational activities in or on the water.

I ask the Wisconsin Republican Party to please revise its party platform to express support specifically for these water rights and water protections provided by the Wisconsin Constitution.

By the way, the 2022 Wisconsin Democratic Party Platform states, “We support the constitutional right to bear arms and their legitimate and ethical use for hunting, sport and protection.” Hopefully, Republicans will reciprocate.

Bruce Beck, Madison

Faith is important for a moral life

The July 12 letter to the editor “Religion doesn’t lead to morality“ is malarkey. It contends, “Morality and virtue do not depend on religion” and “Many Americans see little morality and virtue in organizations that claim to be Christian.”

I can find a small kernel of truth in these statements as people can lead a moral and virtuous life without religion. But I could also turn the statements around and say the practice of religion (specifically those who profess to be Christian) can and does lead to a virtuous and moral life. Many Americans find a good deal of morality and virtue in organizations with a Christian identity. I financially support many of them. Christians can also fail in their primary identity as followers of Christ. It’s called sin.

The letter doesn’t say where “morality and virtue” come from.

The “Founders” had high regard for religion. The First Amendment to the Constitution reads in part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

If the Founders were really concerned about “the evils that religion is capable of generating,” I would have expected no First Amendment protection for religion.

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville

Don’t advertise traffic enforcement

In the last couple of weeks, the State Patrol has deployed drones and planes to help in spotting speeders and reckless drivers on the highways.

Good idea, but they shouldn’t advertise when and where they’re doing it on the news. You’re not going to catch or deter the chronic offenders by letting them know when they can expect you. They do the same thing locally in Madison.

The best deterrent to speeding and reckless driving is having a visible police presence and a daily routine of pulling over offenders on the roads where violations occur the most.

The State Patrol does its best with the resources it has but could probably use more officers. In Madison there’s a abundance of officers, but there isn’t direction coming from the top to deal with the problem.

Madison’s mayor has tried to deal with the problem by lowering speed limits all over town. This will result in bad drivers increasing their speeds over posted limits and running solid red lights in pedestrian-rich zones.

Paul Mickey, Madison

Work together and end tuberculosis

Tuberculosis has affected me and my mother. My mother and I both were patients in a TB sanitarium.

At the age of 14, my TB returned and I was placed in a TB sanitarium for 15 months. When I was a patient in the sanitarium, I was the youngest patient, and it was painful for me because I was isolated and frightened. It was difficult for me to get an education, and I did not have visitors. My mother was a patient in the sanitarium for two years until she passed.

After being a patient in a sanitarium for 15 months, I was allowed to return home. When I grew older, I had little food to eat because my family was in poverty.

After being affected by TB, living in poverty and meeting a member of Congress, I was inspired to take action and still take action. I have a passion for those who are struggling with their health, struggling to get an education and not having enough food to eat. I am asking everyone to please get involved to end this deadly disease.

America Domingo, Mount Horeb

Good schools don’t ban books, history

I was disgusted with Amy Richards’ column in last Sunday’s State Journal pitching Ron DeSantis, “DeSantis will stick up for parents.”

I am 71, a former rural school board member, father of two sons and two grandkids, and I attended public schools in that Marxist hotbed — northern New Hampshire. Our schools never banned a book, censored a film or rewrote our country’s history to satisfy a political agenda, and neither did we as parents.

Congratulations to Richards on becoming a school board member. That job requires her to advocate on behalf of all public school students, not just her precious snowflakes. If she wants to assure that her children learn only what she wants them to learn, that is her right. And she can exercise that right by either homeschooling them or finding a private school that aligns with her beliefs.

But when she imposes those beliefs on my children, or other people’s children, then she and DeSantis will have a fight on their hands that they will surely, and most deservedly, lose.

Let America’s kids have ideas — even if they differ from your own — because that’s what Jesus would do.

David Wood, Milwaukee

Wisconsin wants stronger gun laws

A recent story about a gunman’s plan to kill police officers is another chronicle of nonexistent gun laws leading to deaths. The murders of officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel near Chetek is another in a long line of killings that could have been prevented if Wisconsin had red-flag laws.

Wisconsin received a federal grant of $4 million to enact red-flag laws. As usual, the GOP is trying to steal this money for something other than the intended purpose. Why?

The GOP is too concerned with voter suppression, bullying vulnerable minorities, banning books, destroying public education, fouling our waters, making the ultra-rich richer while exacerbating the extinction of the middle class, giving our Medicaid dollars to other states and attacking human rights and the rights of women to accomplish anything that actually makes sense for the betterment of Wisconsin.

The vast majority of citizens want red-flag laws, 48-hour waiting period for handgun purchases and comprehensive background checks. When the GOP is unresponsive to the majority wishes, let’s elect legislators who answer to the people.

Contact your representative and leave an email trail that becomes an open record they can’t deny.

Bill Hayes, DeForest