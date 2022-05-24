GOP philosophy led to inflation -- Bob McLaughlin

Once again, Republicans are blaming Democrats for problems of their own making. “Projection” is one of their favorite techniques.

Take inflation, for example. The inflation we have been experiencing recently is primarily due to the rapid increase in demand for goods that the supply chain has been far too slow to match. The rapid increase in demand is due to the near-record growth in the economy as we have emerged from the pandemic.

Of course, the economy would not have gotten nearly as bad if Republicans had not spouted outrageous lies and misinformation about the need for masking and vaccinations. This illustrates another despicable technique of Republicans -- using deception to make people believe commonsense, minor inconveniences in the face of a deadly pandemic are unprecedented and extreme infringements on liberty. Vaccine mandates are far from unprecedented, and liberty does not include facilitating the spread of a deadly virus.

And a supply chain that is unable to respond promptly to fluctuations in demand is largely due to the anti-government, anti-regulation philosophy espoused by the Republicans. This philosophy has led to massive outsourcing of manufacturing to far-away countries and the lack of enforcement of antitrust laws that have allowed near-monopolies in most industries.

