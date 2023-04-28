Republicans in the state Legislature are laser-focused on two priorities: expanding work requirements for welfare programs and cutting taxes for well-off Wisconsinites. Their justifications for both demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of our state’s economic reality.

These work requirements, we’re told, will pull workers from the sidelines and help struggling employers fill vacancies. This claim ignores that Wisconsin already ranks ninth for men and fifth for women among all states in terms of prime-age labor force participation. In reality, staffing challenges are a product of the child care crisis, demographics and the political right’s antipathy toward immigration.

Meanwhile, Republicans remain beholden to discredited trickle-down economic theory, claiming that cutting taxes for the wealthy will magically make our state more competitive. In reality, attracting workers requires affordable child care, good public schools, equitable access to health care and paid leave. Unfortunately, the GOP adamantly refuses to work with Gov. Tony Evers' administration to find common ground on any of these issues.

Republicans can keep at it with their vaguely formulated advisory ballot questions, but that won’t convince those of us who are paying attention that they’re anything but out of touch with Wisconsin’s current economic situation.

Kyle VonRuden, Madison

