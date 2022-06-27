GOP orders us to follow their laws -- Mark J. Tyler

Republicans claim to be the party of “law and order.” But why are they so eager to criminalize women who make their own health care choices, yet so slow to criminalize the behavior of the most corrupt U.S. president ever in Donald Trump.

Trump led the Jan 6. insurrection to overthrow the peoples’ election, was the subject of two impeachment trials, was a COVID denier, thief and destroyer of classified records, tax cheat and serial groper.

I guess you have to understand Republicans’ definition of “law and order.” Republicans gerrymander the legislatures so only Republicans write the “laws,” and then Republicans “order” you and I to obey them. Meanwhile, they fail to hold their own accountable, as their response to all the above clearly shows.

If you don’t want to be subject to Republican “law and order,” cast your vote to "gavel them out" of office now in the next elections.

Mark J. Tyler, Sauk City