I got an all-day chuckle from the Republican lawmakers quoted in a recent article on the freedom of speech on college campuses. They were upset that too many students on college campuses were liberal because of the way their parents raised them.

GOP lawmakers begin review of free speech on UW campuses Thursday's hearing was the first formal legislative discussion since the results of the UW System's controversial free speech survey were released earlier this year.

Aren't these the same legislators who want parents to be more involved in the education and the development of their children's values? It seems they only want this input if it agrees with their views.

Do these guys think before they open their mouths? Republicans need to realize that parents and students are no longer buying into their baloney.

Wayne Bruno, Merrimac

