GOP obstruction can't be rewarded -- Donna Silver

Democrats are already sounding fatalistic about the midterm 2022 elections. The party out of power normally picks up seats in these elections, so Democratic prospects in the Senate and even the House seem grim.
Republicans are well aware of this historical advantage. With the wind at their backs, their strategy for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term is to obstruct, obstruct, obstruct -- and then fault Democrats for not accomplishing anything.
Imagine a sea captain (leader of the ship of state) trying to navigate a ship into safe harbor with half the crew on strike -- or worse. If that captain crashes, should the crew be rewarded by getting to choose a new captain?
The course of history is not set in stone. I sincerely hope the electorate will be appalled at Republican obstructionism and will vote accordingly in 2022 and 2024.
Bad behavior should not be rewarded.
Donna Silver, Madison