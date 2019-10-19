When will the Republican Party of Wisconsin stop its continued "power grab" and follow the will of the voters?
Since the day Gov. Tony Evers was elected, Republicans have worked to reduce the powers of the governor's office. Now they want to curtail the governor's veto power. Why has it taken them eight years to do this? Could it be they no longer control the executive branch?
Please stop acting like the playground bully wanting to take the ball and go home and listen to the people of Wisconsin. We want you to work together with the other side for what is best for Wisconsin.
Dennis Baumann, Ridgeway