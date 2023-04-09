The righteous indignation of many GOP leaders over the Manhattan district attorney’s indictment of former President Donald Trump has been deafening.

They don’t dispute that Trump made “hush money” payments to suppress stories damaging to his campaign. They believe Trump shouldn’t be indicted because he’s Trump. It will be interesting to see if the GOP employs other similar defensives if or when other indictments are brought against him.

For example, if Trump is indicted by the Fulton County district attorney for requesting Georgia election officials “find 11,780 votes,” will the GOP support Trump’s claim that his call was “perfect.” Or if the Department of Justice’s special investigations bring indictments against Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection or concealing mismanagement of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, will the GOP say Trump may have done those things but he was just sad he lost the 2020 presidential election.

It seems that for much of his private and political life, Trump has shredded the rule of law when it gets in his way and the GOP is fine with that. They can’t be bothered with the findings of a grand jury or a Department of Justice special investigation. Perhaps it’s time for the GOP to look for a new standard bearer, one who won’t be spending so much of their time in court.

Bob Vetter, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection