GOP must stop its attack on democracy -- John Finkler

From Kenosha to Superior, from Green Bay to Platteville, from La Crosse to Menasha, communities all over Wisconsin provided absentee ballot drop boxes for the November 2020 election.

Due to the COVID pandemic and concerns about timely delivery of ballots by the U.S. Postal Service, municipal clerks in communities large and small worked tirelessly to make voting as easy and safe as possible. Many of those municipalities were already using drop boxes for utility bill and property tax payments because they were accessible, safe and secure.

The drop boxes were an important part of a heroic effort by municipal clerks to oversee one of the most successful and largest-turnout elections ever in Wisconsin. It should have been a moment to celebrate those clerks and thousands of election workers for their efforts.

When will Wisconsin Republicans end their attack on municipal clerks and citizens wishing to vote? What is it about drop boxes that threaten Republicans? Why are they trying to restrict and eliminate drop boxes, which have been used by many citizens, regardless of party, to conveniently cast their ballots?

Sadly for our democracy, legislative Republicans want to make it as difficult as possible for citizens to vote.

Republican attacks on our democracy, municipal clerks, election workers and drop off boxes need to stop.

John Finkler, Middleton