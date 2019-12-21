GOP must stop backing Russia's puppet -- Nancy Vedder-Shults

When Russian state TV starts mocking President Donald Trump as the puppet in a segment called “Puppet Master and 'Agent,'" you know the United States is in trouble.
As reported by Newsweek, that was the title of a news segment recently broadcast in Russia. The visual for the TV segment with this title is also telling: It shows Trump sitting at his desk in the Oval Office with Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavro behind him in the stereotypical pose of the power behind the throne. It’s obvious -- not only are our allies laughing behind our backs, so is one of our most devious opponents.
One reason for Russian contempt is Trump's attachment to a widely discredited theory that it was Ukraine that manipulated the 2016 elections, not Russia, as proven by our own U.S. Department of Justice. This Trumpian delusion is aiding our enemy -- Russia -- in its battle against our ally -- Ukraine. As Putin famously boasted last month, "Thank God nobody is accusing us anymore of interfering in U.S. elections. Now they're accusing Ukraine."
Trump’s insistence on this fairy tale is part of his defense in his upcoming impeachment trial. I would ask Republicans, who have continued to oppose Russia, whether they want to continue supporting Russia’s puppet. For the good of our country, we need to find Trump guilty of impeachable crimes.
Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison