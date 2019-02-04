I will begin by acknowledging that I usually vote for Republicans, however I did not vote for either President Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
I am more than dismayed by the Republicans in Washington. It seems as though they're acting like a bunch of whipped puppies with their collective tales between their legs. Here's a message from the majority of Republican voters to Congress: Develop a backbone. President Trump can't hold the country hostage unless you let him.
Disappointment and disgust only begin to describe how I view Washington. President Trump is a bully, and if you stand up to him he'll go off in the corner and cry. If the Republicans in Congress can't fix this, they should never have been elected. Do your job.
Robert Holets, Richland Center