GOP must sacrifice to save democracy -- Norman Jensen

If Republicans choose to take back the moral and patriotic high ground and follow the lead of true patriots, such as former Green Bay area U.S. Rep. Reid Ribble, they’ll have to sacrifice the votes of former President Donald Trump's supporters for a few election cycles.

That would mean Democrats would likely regain majorities. And that’s the price to be paid -- the sacrifice necessary -- to resuscitate our democratic republic.

The death of hundreds of political careers pales beside the historic loss of thousands of lives in defense of democracy worldwide.

Norman Jensen, Madison