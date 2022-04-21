 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP must sacrifice to save democracy -- Norman Jensen

  • 0

If Republicans choose to take back the moral and patriotic high ground and follow the lead of true patriots, such as former Green Bay area U.S. Rep. Reid Ribble, they’ll have to sacrifice the votes of former President Donald Trump's supporters for a few election cycles.

That would mean Democrats would likely regain majorities. And that’s the price to be paid -- the sacrifice necessary -- to resuscitate our democratic republic.

The death of hundreds of political careers pales beside the historic loss of thousands of lives in defense of democracy worldwide.

Norman Jensen, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics