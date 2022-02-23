GOP must prove that fraud occurred -- Gary Tribbey

I see the Republican-controlled Legislature is wasting more taxpayer money by doing nothing constructive. They are fast-tracking bills to “restore trust in our elections.” Why?

Don’t they first have to prove we shouldn’t trust our election process? Audits have proven the election was run well with minimal -- I repeat, minimal -- voter fraud. The little fraud that did occur was often from Republican voters and wasn't close to changing the outcome. Where is the proof to substantiate these asinine claims of massive voter fraud?

In the Republican fantasy world, all you have to do is say the election was fraudulent and the rest of us have to prove it wasn’t. But the real world doesn't work that way. It is up to irresponsible Donald Trump-worshiping Republicans to prove massive fraud.

When will this travesty end? Are any normal Republicans left to say enough is enough and vote these yahoos out of office? Or has everyone drunk the Trump Kool-Aid? When are the Republicans going to focus on something that actually helps fellow Wisconsinites, such as ensuring our roads are fixed.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie