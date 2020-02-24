GOP must look to Smith for courage -- Edna Slayback

In 1950, a young female senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith, took on the formidable task to discredit and shame a fellow Republican -- Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin. Sen. McCarthy chaired the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and conducted what was known as the Red Scare, accusing up to 200 individuals of being communists.
Sen. Smith was the only person in the Senate who dared to step forward to challenge McCarthy. She asked him for evidence on his accusations. In June she wrote a speech called "The Declaration of Conscience." It described individuals, who she did not name, as being political opportunists and using what she called "the four horsemen of calumny -- fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear." Calumny is defined as false accusations, malicious slander and libel.
Sen. Smith's continued challenge to McCarthy finally brought him down at the same time the Army and Edward R. Morrow were highlighting his misdeeds. McCarthy's vicious defamation of the character and destruction of the careers of hundreds came to an end.
Where are any Republicans with courage today when we see the same pattern of conduct by those high in government? Where is their decency?
Edna Slayback, Richland Center