GOP must learn from sad election -- John Voss

I am a conservative who has been eating "humble pie" since the Nov. 8 election results. I tip my hat to the Democrats who neutralized any potential "red wave" with a message that abortion would be illegal nationwide and democracy would be destroyed if Republicans were voted in at state and congressional levels.

While neither point is true, I'll acknowledge it was an effective electoral strategy, especially relating to independents. Republicans should simply have put the 2020 election behind them and focused solely on the issues of inflation, crime, fossil fuel production and illegal immigration. Maybe they'll be wiser in 2024.

Donald Trump's decision to run for president in 2024 troubles me because I believe it will energize Democrats and it will be another sad election day for conservatives nationwide. My hope is someone else will run and beat him in the 2024 primaries.

For now, I will enjoy the House of Representatives and the state Legislature being governed by a Republican majority as the next two years play out.

John Voss, Madison