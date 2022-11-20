 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP must learn from sad election -- John Voss

  • 0

I am a conservative who has been eating "humble pie" since the Nov. 8 election results. I tip my hat to the Democrats who neutralized any potential "red wave" with a message that abortion would be illegal nationwide and democracy would be destroyed if Republicans were voted in at state and congressional levels.

While neither point is true, I'll acknowledge it was an effective electoral strategy, especially relating to independents. Republicans should simply have put the 2020 election behind them and focused solely on the issues of inflation, crime, fossil fuel production and illegal immigration. Maybe they'll be wiser in 2024.

Donald Trump's decision to run for president in 2024 troubles me because I believe it will energize Democrats and it will be another sad election day for conservatives nationwide. My hope is someone else will run and beat him in the 2024 primaries.

People are also reading…

For now, I will enjoy the House of Representatives and the state Legislature being governed by a Republican majority as the next two years play out.

John Voss, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics