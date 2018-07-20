GOP must hold Trump accountable
President Donald Trump’s recent European trip was unsettling to a number of America’s closest allies including Great Britain and many other European Union nations. The bully tactics he employed when meeting with EU nations became even more unsettling when compared to the way he fawned over Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Helsinki just 48 hours later.
Trump’s confusing performance on the international stage has drawn condemnation from the international community as well as here at home. The condemnation at home has come from both his critics and supporters including many Republican congressional leaders.
Unfortunately, we’ve seen these same Republican leaders feign indignation but fail to hold President Trump accountable for past indiscretions, such as his handling of the Charlottesville, Virginia demonstrations, his attacks on war heroes like U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., or his “zero tolerance” immigration policies.
It’s time for Republican leaders to pick a side and do more than talk. Either they choose to act with integrity and hold the president accountable or they join Trump and his “band of bullies” including Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and further destabilize the international family of democratic nations.
Bob Vetter, Madison
The Democrats are the ones colluding
We have been hearing about how the Russians colluded with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign without any facts or evidence of collusion.
But the real collusion lies with the Democrats and the media for allowing illegal immigrants to come into our country, pretend to be U.S. citizens and then vote for Democrats. In many states they do not even need IDs to show they are legitimate.
That is why the Democrats want open borders into our country. So who is meddling in our elections? Try Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Vince Caruso, Madison
Phony Sanders stumps for Baldwin
So, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the biggest phony in American politics, visited Wisconsin to campaign for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
To Sen. Sanders credit, he has been able to convince a cadre of followers that he is a maverick — the independent champion of working men and women. But who did Sanders endorse in the 2016 election? Hillary Clinton — the establishment candidate supported by the entertainment, sports and academic elites, and the Wall Street bankers and 1 percenters.
And now he is campaigning for Sen. Baldwin — the candidate financed by big-money, out-of-state special interest groups. Sanders may rant about the evils of money in politics but his actions are in opposition to his rhetoric.
Next, I suppose he will tell us that we need budget-busting universal health care while he and Sen. Baldwin get to keep their deluxe, taxpayer-funded congressional plan.
Sanders may be the ultimate political hypocrite but his continued popularity provides proof that you can fool some of the people all of the time.
Jim Pease, Middleton
Legion serious about vetting process
The July 15 article, “Ex-SEAL’s speech canceled,” questioned the vetting process of the American Legion. As the leader of the nearly two million member American Legion, I feel compelled to respond.
The American Legion lobbied hard for the passage of the Stolen Valor Act by Congress and we have even defended it in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Like any organization of notable size, on rare occasions we have been misled or lied to by people purporting to be veterans or actual veterans with fictionalized tales about their service. While we believe this is reprehensible, it is equally reprehensible to sully the reputations of the more than 99 percent of American Legionnaires who are who they say they are — honorable wartime veterans who continue to serve their country and communities.
I do not know what motivated former state commander Robert Oliver to lie about his service. But when I learned the truth just after his death seven years ago, I know what motivated me — compassion for his grieving family. I saw no purpose in a posthumous inquiry, when we knew it was not possible to confront the accused. I attended Oliver’s wake, along with a few other Legionnaires, and we offered our condolences to his family. It was a tough decision, but one I would make again.
The American Legion believes all honorable wartime service is noble in itself and requires no embellishment. For those who have served in such a manner, I hope you will visit www.legion.org or your local American Legion post and consider joining our ranks.
Denise H. Rohan, national commander, American Legion
Madison is lucky to have had Soglin
I truly appreciate and applaud the long-term, sustained and successful service of Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.
He has been an effective, efficient, knowledgeable and well-informed mayor — usually progressive and fiscally conservative.
Sure, Mayor Soglin has his detractors, especially among those who were absent for all or part of his lengthy time as mayor. They didn’t always see the generally successful long-term outcomes of his many battles and decisions. Sure he compromised. But considering the agendas of his various partners (and adversaries) — Republicans at the state level, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at the county level and the free-spending City Council — his long-term success is all the more apparent.
Remember: Mayor Soglin was twice re-elected to replace other mayors who proved, once in office, they were not effective, competent or clever enough for this difficult job. Soglin has been an exceptional mayor.
We are lucky to have had him.
Melanie Foxcroft, Madison