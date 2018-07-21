President Donald Trump's recent European trip was unsettling to a number of America's closest allies including Great Britain and many other European Union nations. The bully tactics he employed when meeting with EU nations became even more unsettling when compared to the way he fawned over Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Helsinki just 48 hours later.
Trump's confusing performance on the international stage has drawn condemnation from the international community as well as here at home. The condemnation at home has come from both his critics and supporters including many Republican congressional leaders.
Unfortunately, we've seen these same Republican leaders feign indignation but fail to hold President Trump accountable for past indiscretions, such as his handling of the Charlottesville, Virginia demonstrations, his attacks on war heroes like U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., or his "zero tolerance" immigration policies.
It's time for Republican leaders to pick a side and do more than talk. Either they choose to act with integrity and hold the president accountable or they join Trump and his "band of bullies" including Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and further destabilize the international family of democratic nations.
Bob Vetter, Madison