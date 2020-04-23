GOP must focus on health, not power -- Dean Siewert

The Republican-run state Assembly and Senate are attempting to have the state Supreme Court overturn the governor's "safer at home" initiative. This is in spite of not having sufficient testing available. This is in spite of not having proper masks available for even our at-risk population. How does this make any sense?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

These partisan players need to consider the essentials that are needed prior to opening up our society. Public health organizations need funding to staff up so proper contact tracing can occur. Testing must be available so all possible contacts can be tested. Finally, proper masks need to be made available to everyone who would like to be personally and socially responsible during this pandemic.

It's time for our state leaders to step up to the challenges our society is facing and address the issues we all face. This is not the time for them to ignore public health guidelines and the safety of society at large.

Public and personal health should be driving public policy.

Dean Siewert, Madison