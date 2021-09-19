GOP must fix the problems it created -- John Duemler

The Republican Party is a dichotomy of what appears to be irreconcilable differences. On the one hand, you have the religious right with its anti-abortion, anti-birth control positions that just create more people. On the other hand, you have the anti-social, anti-welfare element.
Social programs are the civilized solution to take care of many of the people the other side is creating.
The mass of humanity is crowding every other species to extinction and is responsible for our environmental problems. More people need more energy, more cars, more food and more things.
The Republican Party is responsible for resolving their ridiculous dichotomy.
John Duemler, Madison