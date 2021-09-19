 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP must fix the problems it created -- John Duemler
0 comments

GOP must fix the problems it created -- John Duemler

  • 0

The Republican Party is a dichotomy of what appears to be irreconcilable differences. On the one hand, you have the religious right with its anti-abortion, anti-birth control positions that just create more people. On the other hand, you have the anti-social, anti-welfare element.

Social programs are the civilized solution to take care of many of the people the other side is creating.

The mass of humanity is crowding every other species to extinction and is responsible for our environmental problems. More people need more energy, more cars, more food and more things.

The Republican Party is responsible for resolving their ridiculous dichotomy.

John Duemler, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics