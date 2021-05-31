 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP must face the reality of Jan. 6 -- Ron Thronson
0 comments

GOP must face the reality of Jan. 6 -- Ron Thronson

  • 0

Jan. 6 should be a date that will forever be embedded in the memory of all Americans. We were attacked in the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists.

Republicans treat this anarchy attempt as if it never happened. These invaders were terrorists, rioters and criminals. Their actions led to the death of a police officer, and hundreds of others were injured. Rioters even used the American flag as a weapon.

Wisconsin's senator, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said of the assault, "This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me." U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., claimed it was a "normal tourist visit" by true Americans.

Local Trumpster and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, timidly voted against the commission to investigate the invasion. He just can't quit Trump.

Then there's Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who will do anything to try to become House speaker. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., akin to your grumpy old uncle, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who curtsies around Donald Trump, are trying to sweep the details of the attack under the rug. Why do they hate democracy?

An old saying goes, "If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there." That's where the Republican Party is today.

Ron Thronson, Edgerton

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics