GOP must face the reality of Jan. 6 -- Ron Thronson

Jan. 6 should be a date that will forever be embedded in the memory of all Americans. We were attacked in the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists.
Republicans treat this anarchy attempt as if it never happened. These invaders were terrorists, rioters and criminals. Their actions led to the death of a police officer, and hundreds of others were injured. Rioters even used the American flag as a weapon.
Wisconsin's senator, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said of the assault, "This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me." U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., claimed it was a "normal tourist visit" by true Americans.
Local Trumpster and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, timidly voted against the commission to investigate the invasion. He just can't quit Trump.
Then there's Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who will do anything to try to become House speaker. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., akin to your grumpy old uncle, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who curtsies around Donald Trump, are trying to sweep the details of the attack under the rug. Why do they hate democracy?
An old saying goes, "If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there." That's where the Republican Party is today.
Ron Thronson, Edgerton