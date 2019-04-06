With the 2020 election on the horizon, President Donald Trump tried venturing into the topic of health care. Once again, Republicans are at a loss to explain a plan or position on health care. This is because, on a fundamental level, conservative Republicans believe health care is a commodity, like groceries, your car, or your cellphone.
Viewed this way, people are only entitled to the health care they can afford. What we don't see is an explanation or defense of the idea of this free market system.
Rather, the Republicans will attack the Affordable Care Act or the proposed Medicare for All. However flawed the basic ideas underlying the ACA and Medicare may be, they are understandable. We all must insist that Republicans own their beliefs on health care and explain them in a coherent way.
Mark K. Allen, Madison