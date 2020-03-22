GOP must approve DHS secretary -- John Mather

It’s now more than a year after the governor took office, and we have no confirmed leader of the state Department of Health Services. You read that right. In the midst of the most critical health crisis of our time, Wisconsin doesn’t have a permanent leader at DHS.
Yes, there’s a "designee" -- someone leading that agency, Andrea Palm. But the GOP has decided in all its political wisdom to play games and refuse to confirm the appointment.
Maybe you’re thinking she’s not qualified. But she served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a chief of staff. She has supervised thousands of staff and was senior adviser at the White House Domestic Policy Council. She has more than 20 years of experience. Obviously, qualifications cannot be the issue.
It’s politics pure and simple.
Perhaps you’re thinking this is only symbolic. Republicans are making some point. If they truly want to make a point, confirm immediately. Show us you have confidence in her and the department. It would confirm to citizens that Republicans are taking the pandemic seriously. We need that confidence now. They should think of us -- not of themselves.
Republicans must show Wisconsin residents they care about our health. Or perhaps we will wash our hands of them in the fall.
John Mather, Blue Mounds