GOP must address Trump's allegations -- Bob Vetter

As a bitter and noisy presidential election continues to work its way through America’s democratic election process, several voices stand out. The most notable voice in the election has been the voice of the American people. Citizens from every walk of life voted in record numbers.
Unfortunately, other voices are trying to silence the voices the 144 million American voters. The loudest of those voices is President Donald Trump.
Throughout the 2020 campaign, President Trump has repeatedly made baseless accusations that the election is rigged against him and proclaimed that the only way he loses is if the election is "stolen" from him. His baseless accusations seem to say America’s election process is fraudulent in states that Joe Biden won, but is just fine in every state carried by Trump.
Another troubling voice is one that has become deafening by its silence. That silent voice is from the GOP leadership in Congress and across the nation. Apparently the GOP leadership supports Trump’s baseless accusations through their silence.
If America is to move beyond the bitter election rhetoric, Democrats must trust that voter fraud accusations will be dealt with honestly, and Republicans must objectively and honestly assess the merits of voter fraud accusations made by Trump.
Bob Vetter, Madison
