GOP must accept that Trump lost -- Scott Whitney

Sadly, the Republican Party -- from the voters to the so-called leaders -- continues to beclown itself by pretending the election of Joe Biden to the presidency was somehow illegitimate.
Breathless claims of fraud are shouted across the airwaves, but never with actual evidence and never in a court of law where lying has consequences. Only easily debunked arguments accompany this ridiculousness. It would be merely pathetic were it not so demonstrably dangerous with Republicans willing to tear up the Constitution and burn down the nation rather than admit President Donald Trump lost.
I don't know whether this is an example of the "sunk cost fallacy" (once you've sold your integrity and your soul, I guess you're all in) or whether Republicans have truly joined with Trump in a mass delusion of aggrievement. Either way, they need to wake up and accept reality before even more damage is done to people and our nation.
Scott Whitney, Platteville