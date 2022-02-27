GOP micromanages public education -- George Savage

Republican efforts to curb the teaching of racism and their demand for more parental input (such as the “Parental Bill of Rights”) are both overreaches. These initiatives are ironic (and hypocritical) coming from the party of limited government.

Glenn Youngkin became the governor of Virginia last November by capitalizing on these same issues. For a variety of reasons, public schools are struggling. Youngkin demagogued these struggles all the way to victory. Wisconsin Republicans are now opportunistically following his lead.

I suspect there is lots of common ground on the teaching of our country’s racial history. Liberals rightly believe that our history should not be sanitized, conservatives rightly worry that education should not be turned into propaganda. Between these positions are miles and miles of common ground. To micromanage school curriculum seems, well, un-American. The curriculum should be left to local school districts.

As for the “Parental Bill of Rights,” many people may not realize that these rights will be enforced by parental lawsuits. If a parent doesn’t like what a teacher is teaching: sue. This is frighteningly similar to the enforcement mechanism of the Texas abortion law: endless litigation.

That Republican mantra about freedom -- I couldn’t agree more.

George Savage, Madison