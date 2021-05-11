GOP may need to sacrifice to save nation -- Jeff Virchow

From the earliest days of our nation, an untold number of mostly young men and women have shown incredible courage in sacrificing so much. Often, they have given their very lives to protect our democracy.
It’s now time for members of the Republican Party -- those who still have a sense of moral rectitude -- to consider sacrificing their political careers, if that’s what it takes to protect our nation from those who threaten our democratic republic by continuing to spread blatant lies.
When we start punishing people for telling the truth, we are moving into a bad place.
Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac