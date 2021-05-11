 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP may need to sacrifice to save nation -- Jeff Virchow
0 comments

GOP may need to sacrifice to save nation -- Jeff Virchow

  • 0

From the earliest days of our nation, an untold number of mostly young men and women have shown incredible courage in sacrificing so much. Often, they have given their very lives to protect our democracy.

It’s now time for members of the Republican Party -- those who still have a sense of moral rectitude -- to consider sacrificing their political careers, if that’s what it takes to protect our nation from those who threaten our democratic republic by continuing to spread blatant lies.

When we start punishing people for telling the truth, we are moving into a bad place.

Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics