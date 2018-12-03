In a recent joint statement to reporters, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, sought to justify the agenda of their lame-duck session by saying the Legislature is the “most representative branch of the government.”

GOP lawmakers seek sweeping new restrictions on incoming Democratic attorney general Assembly Republicans are considering a slew of other changes to elections, taxes, transportation funding and health care protections for its lame-duck session.

Were they joking?

If the Assembly were representative of the voters, it would convene next January with a comfortable Democratic majority. That it will continue to have a lopsided Republican majority is the result of extreme gerrymandering of districts by Republicans in 2011 and subsequent voter suppression actions. Recent Assemblies have been anything but “representative."

Dan Cornwell, Madison