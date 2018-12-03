In a recent joint statement to reporters, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, sought to justify the agenda of their lame-duck session by saying the Legislature is the “most representative branch of the government.

Were they joking?

If the Assembly were representative of the voters, it would convene next January with a comfortable Democratic majority. That it will continue to have a lopsided Republican majority is the result of extreme gerrymandering of districts by Republicans in 2011 and subsequent voter suppression actions. Recent Assemblies have been anything but “representative."

Dan Cornwell, Madison

