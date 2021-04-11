GOP maintains power at all costs -- Lila Hemlin

Wisconsin is apparently willing to forfeit $50 million per month in emergency supplemental food aid. Why? Because the conservative majority on the state Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers' COVID emergency order and mask mandate.
The logic here apparently is that it is better to forego federal aid to help struggling families during the pandemic, than to accept an emergency order and mask mandate from the governor keeping people safe and helping those in need during a pandemic. Conservatives are apparently only interested in retaining power at the expense of the most vulnerable -- children going to bed hungry -- and denying the governor his power to declare an emergency.
How can these state Supreme Court justices sleep well knowing families are going hungry because they prohibited our duly elected governor from declaring an emergency and receiving aid. Gerrymandering by Republican lawmakers assures they can continue to do so. The GOP seems to have no interest in governing, protecting the rights of minorities or the greater good. They only care about maintaining power.
This is certainly not the party of Lincoln, who proclaimed a government of the people, by the people, for the people.
Lila Hemlin, Madison