With predictability, Republican congressional candidate Bryan Steil said that if Democrat Randy Bryce is elected in the 1st Congressional District we would return to the failed policies of the past.
Which failed policies are those? For much of the last 50 years we have had Republican administrations cutting taxes and regulations. Each time that has set the stage for a recession. These administrations all increased the debt.
Or maybe Steil is referring to the Great Society programs that allowed his former boss, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, to attend college on expanded Social Security benefits. Or maybe the failed policies of the clean air and water act that eliminated the fires on the rivers and smog-filled air. Or maybe the failed policies of the 1950s that led to growth in education and other infrastructure. Or maybe those failed policies of the late 1930s that helped stabilize a country in free fall.
One thing that all those failed policies have in common is that they helped the working people and created a stable society.
Derek Popp, Mount Horeb