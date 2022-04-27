GOP Lincoln Day lunch was inspiring -- Sallie Helmer

I was privileged to attend the Republican Party of Green Lake County 2022 Lincoln Day Luncheon last Sunday at the Heidel House in Green Lake.
Green Lake County Chair Kent McKelvey opened the event with announcements and everyone standing and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. It reminded me of my school days -- each day was started by standing, placing our right hand over our heart and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. We were taught to love our country, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Pastor Timothy Bachleitner gave the blessing over our meal.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, gave a rousing speech, and the packed room loved it. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, spoke, as well as gubernatorial candidates, other state candidates and local officials.
Former Menomonee Falls village president Jefferson Davis, who is fighting for election integrity, spoke about the fraud that surrounded the 2020 presidential election. Voter ID is not racist. Election integrity is essential to winning.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon