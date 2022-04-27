GOP Lincoln Day lunch was inspiring -- Sallie Helmer

Green Lake County Chair Kent McKelvey opened the event with announcements and everyone standing and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. It reminded me of my school days -- each day was started by standing, placing our right hand over our heart and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. We were taught to love our country, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Pastor Timothy Bachleitner gave the blessing over our meal.