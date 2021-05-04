GOP limited virtual budget meetings -- Doug White

The leaders of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance conducted three large in-person public hearings recently, ignoring the science and medical advice of experts.
This shameful action was likely motivated by political gain for a few constituents, and greatly limited the input of citizens smart enough to avoid large gatherings during the worst public health crisis of our lives. The committee held only one virtual hearing, which filled up in minutes, and refused to add additional virtual hearings, effectively eliminating many voices from commenting on the governor’s excellent budget proposal.
The Joint Finance Committee should stop ignoring the citizens' health and do its job by passing the governor’s budget proposal.
Doug White, Madison