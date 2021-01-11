GOP lies caused a stupidity pandemic -- Eve Drury

I would like to commend the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board for its emphatic editorial in Sunday's Forum section calling for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to resign. We now see the tragedy of their continued efforts to support the false notion that the presidential election was fraudulent.

I hope you will be equally bold about the Republicans in our state who continue to behave as though COVID-19 is not a deadly disease. These legislators, through their denial and actions to minimize restrictions, have caused numerous deaths and the burnout of many health care providers.

Sunday's front-page article "Mask debate signals divide" showed that, in addition to COVID-19, lying and stupidity in support of the Republican agenda have also become a pandemic. Because of this, our death toll is rising.