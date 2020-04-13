GOP let virus suppress turnout -- Judy Archibald

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In the build up to the April 7 spring election, the conservative Milwaukee suburbs had a higher return of mail in ballots compared to Milwaukee. It was reported that ballots had not yet reached some who had requested them, and thousands were not returned. Poll workers in the state were critically short, resulting in Milwaukee decreasing its 180 polling places to five.

The Republican-run Legislature sued to keep the spring election on April 7 and to require mail-in ballots be postmarked by April 7. This ensured that votes in liberal urban areas would be suppressed. People in Milwaukee and other urban areas had to either risk getting sickened by the coronavirus by voting in person, or not voting at all.

A couple of years ago, I’d thought a pandemic or world war could bridge the partisan divide and actually bring people together for the common good. It turns out I was wrong. Voter suppression by virus is now an acceptable tool to maintain a conservative majority on our Supreme Court.

Judy Archibald, Verona