The Republican Legislature seems to be composed entirely of sore losers.
When Scott Walker lost to Gov. Tony Evers in November, they convened an extraordinary session to limit the powers of the governor and the attorney general. Now that Gov. Evers has used his veto powers to increase school funding, they want to limit the governor’s power to increase spending via the veto.
Is this a good proposal, and were the limits on the powers of the governor and the attorney general good policy? Maybe.
But the timing makes it clear the only reason they are proposing this now is because their gerrymandered legislative power is insufficient to single-handedly run state government and override the will of the people. They will not accept any check or balance on their power.
Jonathan Woolums, Verona