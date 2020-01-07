GOP legislators are disappointing -- Jane Noffke

When Donald Trump was elected, I was worried. His willingness to stir up racial hatred, his obvious admiration for dictators, his seeming contempt for NATO and other treaties and alliances, and his ignorance of basic civics were red flags. But I believed our Constitution and American institutions were strong enough to protect us from his ignorance and excesses.
My faith has been shaken -- not by Trump, who is behaving as I expected he would, but by the Republicans in the House and Senate. They seem eager to preside over the dissolution of the constitutionally guaranteed separation of powers between the three branches of government and the checks and balances meant to protect us from, among other things, a president who places himself above the law.
Do our Republican senators and representatives really believe the Constitution gives them the power to impeach a president who acts illegally and at the same time prohibits them from investigating that president? Do they really believe that an innocent president who wants his side of the story told would refuse to allow members of his administration to answer lawful subpoenas to testify and tell that story? Where is the logic in this?
Jane Noffke, Madison