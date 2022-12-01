GOP leaders won't stop guns violence -- Ken Richardson

The worst crime in America today is the inaction of state and federal legislatures, controlled mostly by the GOP, who refuse to pass meaningful, commonsense gun safety laws while hiding behind the Second Amendment.

Mass shootings continue. Screams of victims continue. Mangled bodies continue. Inaction continues.

These politicians say they are protecting the Second Amendment, when they are really protecting their elite status, large salaries, assured pensions and personal power -- but not our people.

May moms and dads across our great nation rise up and throw them out of office in 2024 or before. Let’s demand they resign, now.

Ken Richardson, Madison