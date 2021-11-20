GOP leaders need critical irony course -- John Niesen

Let me get this straight: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who are people with power, are upset about language reflective of critical race theory in a UW-Madison training. Meanwhile, critical race theory asserts that people with power work to silence voices that go against their power.

Surely Vos and Kleefisch realize that they are doing exactly what critical race theory predicts they will do.

Perhaps they need critical irony theory training.

I am also noticing their claim that critical race theory makes white folks feel guilty about their race. I am wondering if being aware of one’s privilege automatically equates with guilt over that privilege. Perhaps a person can become aware of institutionalized inequities and, rather than wallowing in guilt and shame, can work to fix some of those inequities.

John Niesen, Middleton