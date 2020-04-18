GOP leaders had no concern for voters -- David O. Martin

I was stunned that Wisconsin government was unable to postpone the April 7 election.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We knew of the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide and the rapid spreading of the disease long before Election Day.

What happened on Election Day was predictable: poll workers, voters, clerks, and members of the National Guard were all placed in harm’s way.

Also predictable before the election was the long and costly lawsuits that will follow in the weeks, even months, after the election.

Gov. Tony Evers waited too long to call for a postponement of the election. To his credit, though, he asked the Legislature to convene a session for the purpose of voting on postponing the April 7 election. It did not appear that any member of the Legislature was consulted prior to both houses opening and closing the session with no action taken.

I’m deeply saddened that the Republican leaders did not show any concern for those affected by keeping April 7 as the election date.

David O. Martin, Muscoda, former Republican legislator representing Neenah-Menasha from 1961 to 1971.