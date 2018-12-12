I took my 6-year-old grandson to the polls to vote in the midterm elections. I wanted to show him how important it is to vote and see the process. I voted for Tony Evers and Josh Kaul.
After the actions of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, it's clear they’re trying to nullify my vote now.
So much for trying to teach my grandson to respect and learn the process. Where is the respect for the voters? This is disgusting.
Gail Bailey, Jefferson