"I'm gonna take my marbles and go home if I can't win."
If this sounds familiar, it's because you have correctly interpreted the post-election proposals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to curtail Tony Evers' gubernatorial powers on assuming office. This would include some of the same powers they generously gave to Gov. Scott Walker.
The State Journal has previously published several letters to the editor addressing concerns about these proposals -- they were well-reasoned and eloquent.
This letter is much more blunt and plain spoken. It conforms to the old adage of "calling a spade a spade."
Diminishing the powers and changing the rules because your team lost exposes fear, cowardice, political partisanship at its most glaring (think gerrymandering and voter suppression) and is offensively self-serving.
Promoting divisive partisanship and dismissing of the majority of Wisconsin citizens who voted for Evers is a crass and ethically bankrupt political ploy.
Truly we are witnessing the "naughty bully boys" of the playground in the form of Republican leadership. Shame on them.
Penelope Jo Kleinhans-Alwin, Whitewater