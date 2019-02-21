Shame and embarrassment were the two main emotions I felt as I read about the response from the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate about adding Colin Kaepernick’s name to the list of honorees for a resolution for Black History Month.
Kaepernick lived in Milwaukee when he was young and has a Wisconsin connection. Kneeling to protest racial injustice is a powerful nonviolent image.
This image has struck a national nerve, however. Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature lost an opportunity to be compassionate and understanding. Instead, they chose to be hostile and belligerent, and we’ve seen this intractability over and over again.
It drains our society of positive energy and is another step backward for civil rights. It’s another struggle of the old vs. the new, and reaffirms a plantation mentality.
Shame.
Marilyn McDole, Oregon