GOP lawmakers aren't legislating -- Nick Katers

A recent PolitiFact article confirmed a statement by state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, that only 2% of Democratic-sponsored bills received hearings in the Legislature compared to 15% in 2011.

Republican leaders have also regularly gaveled in and out of special sessions rather than addressing critical issues facing our state. Taken together, there is a clear pattern for voters to consider in the November election.

If you face a choice between a Republican or Democratic candidate for state office, know that the Republican candidate does not care at all about what you need now. They haven't since taking power in 2011. In that time, Democrats have repeatedly put forward bills to strengthen the present and build the future of our great state.

We need a functional Legislature to work with local councils, school boards and state officials. We need legislators who care enough about their work to actually discuss important issues. Democratic candidates throughout the state are ready to get to work for you if given the chance, even if they are elected from a different district.

Nick Katers, Menomonee Falls