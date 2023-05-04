The recent stories about the expulsion and silencing of progressive lawmakers in the Tennessee and Montana state legislatures are alarming examples of what happens when a Republican supermajority is offered a dissenting opinion.

In both cases, the lawmakers were silenced and punished for speaking up for their constituents and their communities.

We cannot let this happen in Wisconsin, where our own Republican-controlled state Legislature has shown a similar disregard for the voices and rights of the people they are supposed to represent, using a quick gavel to silence any mention of differing opinions. We must demand accountability and transparency from our elected officials, and we must protect our democracy from those who would undermine it.