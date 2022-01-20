GOP lawmakers are representing voters -- Thomas Anderson

The State's Journal's Jan. 6 editorial "History will tarnish 3 in state GOP" was about Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. The editorial showed the paper's myopic approach to any decisions or thoughts that are not in step with them on today’s issues.
Both of these legislators were elected to represent their constituents in Congress, and that is what each of them has done. Whining about their actions shows the State Journal's “my way or the highway” mentality, which is unacceptable in today’s political environment.
Thomas Anderson, Kenosha