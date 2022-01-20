 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP lawmakers are representing voters -- Thomas Anderson
0 comments

GOP lawmakers are representing voters -- Thomas Anderson

  • 0

The State's Journal's Jan. 6 editorial "History will tarnish 3 in state GOP" was about Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. The editorial showed the paper's myopic approach to any decisions or thoughts that are not in step with them on today’s issues.

Both of these legislators were elected to represent their constituents in Congress, and that is what each of them has done. Whining about their actions shows the State Journal's “my way or the highway” mentality, which is unacceptable in today’s political environment.

Thomas Anderson, Kenosha

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics