GOP lawmakers are power hungry -- Ron Kaufman
Why do we even have a governor?

The state Republicans have taken away most of his power, and we all know that when and if we ever have another Republican governor, all those restrictions will just disappear.

Then the Republicans complain because Gov. Tony Evers doesn't get anything done. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says that one person shouldn't have all the power. The Republicans are the only ones with any power in this state.

The Republicans don't care about the law, truth or honesty. They also don't care about this state, this country or you. They proved that again by voting down the mask mandate. They don't care how many people get sick or die. All they care about is "we got our way."

It will be a long time, if ever, before I will vote for a Republican.

Ron Kaufman, Marshall

